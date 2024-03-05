Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.