Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.55. 4,327,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

