Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,096 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of Lumentum worth $73,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.