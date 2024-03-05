Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 25th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.269 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 57,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,566. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$13.24 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

