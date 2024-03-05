Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.78 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.777 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.73.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
