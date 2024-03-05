MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.20. MAG Silver shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 154,840 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,613,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

