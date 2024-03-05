Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

MX stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

