Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 41,709,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 89,097,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 13.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

