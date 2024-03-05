Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Kim K.W. Rucker Sells 1,000 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.47. 127,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

