Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 31,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,645. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,410,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

