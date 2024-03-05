Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,044 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $206.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

