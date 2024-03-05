Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326,104 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 7.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $38,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,968,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

