Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,745 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.83% of Match Group worth $301,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 1,960,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

