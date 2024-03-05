Matthew Zinn Sells 58,142 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $117,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,241. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $590.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.72.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

