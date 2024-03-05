Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO David E. Farnsworth acquired 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $100,197.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 126,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,699.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mercury Systems news, CFO David E. Farnsworth bought 3,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,197.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $103,087.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and have sold 3,741 shares valued at $112,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

