Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. Merus has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Merus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

