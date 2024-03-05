Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

MGX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 58,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,811. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

