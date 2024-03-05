Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,154 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,234,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,402,406. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,186,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

