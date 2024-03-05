Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.29.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $10.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,121,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.