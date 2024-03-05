Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 202,359.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 317,704 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Miller Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 654.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 26.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

