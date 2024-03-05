Monero (XMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $84.37 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $84.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $144.66 or 0.00226536 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.00655699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00132770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00055294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00163315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,406,334 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.