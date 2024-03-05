Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) PT Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

