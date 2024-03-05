Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) PT Raised to $48.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after buying an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

