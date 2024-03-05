Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $49,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

