MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLTX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.42.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940 in the last 90 days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

