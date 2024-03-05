Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Plans — Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

NYSE:MSDL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,313. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSDL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSDL

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.