Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Plans — Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
NYSE:MSDL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,313. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $20.82.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
