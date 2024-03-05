Morgan Stanley Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $78.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

