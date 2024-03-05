Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 2,800 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,708.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 152,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$807,312.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,272.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 42,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,489.69.

On Friday, January 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 23,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,920.75.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,825.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$140,700.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$79,275.00.

Shares of TSE MRT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,293. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.20 and a 1-year high of C$5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.39.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

