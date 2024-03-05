MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sees Large Volume Increase

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,649,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the previous session’s volume of 2,830,466 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Down 6.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.