Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $10.90

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $10.50. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 865,759 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

