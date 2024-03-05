National Bankshares Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $1.75

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEV. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.84.

Shares of LEV opened at $1.38 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

