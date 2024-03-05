National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 124,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,399. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36.

About National Grid



National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

