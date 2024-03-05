NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Director Francis Orfanello Acquires 7,500 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Francis Orfanello acquired 7,500 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 304,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBBK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,238,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

