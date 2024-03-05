Needham & Company LLC Lowers NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target to $20.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.