Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.02. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,780 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

