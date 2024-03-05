NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) versus Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Critical Survey

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 11.05 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -19.17 Energizer $2.96 billion 0.68 $140.50 million $1.29 21.82

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -61.89% -31.11% -30.88% Energizer 3.21% 123.29% 4.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 2 3 1 0 1.83

Energizer has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

Energizer beats NeoVolta on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.