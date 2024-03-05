Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 1.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. 667,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,218. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $103.30 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

