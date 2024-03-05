New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NJR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 158,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

