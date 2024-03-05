New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.79. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 12,873,151 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,140 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,672,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

