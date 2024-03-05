Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Short Interest Update

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.52.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Down 1.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Nextracker by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nextracker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.