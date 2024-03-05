NFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00023493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,788.66 or 0.99886075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00148278 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

