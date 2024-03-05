NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 114.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,310 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. 3,421,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,362. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

