NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 40342457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NIO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.