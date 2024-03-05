Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.72

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 25962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. UBS Group raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $702.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 1,597.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Noah during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

