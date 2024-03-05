Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.02. Nomura shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 553,634 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nomura by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

