Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,740 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Northern Trust worth $28,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. 165,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,883. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $95.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

