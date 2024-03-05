NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.6 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.