NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.6 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

