Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,337 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $128.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a market cap of $557.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

