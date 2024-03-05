Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 200.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

