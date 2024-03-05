Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 2,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

