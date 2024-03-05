Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 2,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $6.10.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
